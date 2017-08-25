Manish Sisodia writes to LG, DoE takes down ad for teacher vacancies

Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (File Photo) Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Thursday withdrew the vacancy advertisement for the teaching and non-teaching posts of schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE). This withdrawal follows a letter from Education Minister Manish Sisodia to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on August 9, asking him to put the process on hold. His contention was that the DSSSB advertisement does not mention about the weightage to be given to the 17,000 guest teachers working in Delhi government schools in the recruitment process.

Activists and teachers termed the government’s move as a “blunder” and said this will further delay in filling the vacancies. The DSSSB had advertised for 8,500 posts in 1,100 government schools in the city, even though there are more vacant posts. For instance, there are 569 vacancies for history teachers in schools, but only 226 positions were advertised.

“It is about the future of over 18 lakh students in government schools. This guest teacher issue has been there for a long time. We cannot understand why the government has not been able to come up with anything specific,” said Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary, Government School Teachers Association (GSTA). Even the guest teachers, citing whose reference the government wanted the recruitment advertisement on hold, are apprehensive about the further delay.

“Many of us are already over-age and cannot take the DSSSB examination. We are happy that the advertisement has been withdrawn but don’t see anything happening. The government keeps on blaming the L-G but they have not been able to frame a clear policy. It was in 2014 when we were promised of regularization,” said Praveen Tobaria of the All India Guest Teachers Association. Sources said, the teachers will launch a massive protest if the government does not come up with a viable policy soon. Meanwhile, education activist and lawyer Ashok Agarwal has said he will move the Delhi High Court against the decision.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App