Sisodia urges LG to ensure safety of Delhi school teachers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to ensure adequate security arrangements are made in government schools in Delhi and take action against those involved in a recent attack on a teacher inside school premises.

He was referring to the attack on a teacher by a mob, which broke into the school in north-west Delhi’s Narela on February 21.

In a letter to Baijal, Sisodia highlighted security issues involving female teachers and students as the Delhi Police falls under the jurisdiction of the LG.

“It is a matter of grave concern if teachers are not safe within the premises of their school. Since the Delhi Police comes under the LG, I would request him to ensure that the swift action is taken in this case and adequate security arrangements are made for all government schools in Delhi,” Sisodia, who also hold the education portfolio, said.

Seeking a swift action, the AAP leader also referred to the recent alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in which two MLAs have been arrested by the police.

He said that in the IAS officer’s alleged assault case, “the Delhi Police has taken no-hold-barred action, including arrests within 24 hours, 50 police officers going for collecting evidence in the matter and the personal presence of the DCP in court to ensure that the accused do not get bail.

“I would like to request the LG to ensure that the Delhi Police takes the same level of interest in the case of assault on a teacher in SKV (Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya), Narela,” he said.

Sisodia said that otherwise, it would give a message that security of teachers was far less important than that of IAS officers and it was essential to make them feel that their security was of prime importance to the Delhi Police and its controlling authorities — the LG and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Regarding the attack on the school teacher, he said this was not the first incident of a serious security threat to teachers and last year also, a teacher was stabbed within a school premises.

Not only this, there are repeated complaints regarding the safety of female students and teachers at the time of shift change in double shift-schools and several times, the police have committed to send beat constables and PCR vans to schools at the time of shift change but none of this has ever happened, he claimed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App