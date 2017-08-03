Manish Sisodia to press for heritage tag for New Delhi

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia would write to Sharma next week. (Source: File Photo) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia would write to Sharma next week. (Source: File Photo)

Deputy CM and Tourism Minister Manish Sisodia will write to Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma, asking him to reconsider Delhi’s nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Officials said that although Delhi’s nomination was submitted to UNESCO in 2014, on May 15 that year — days before a final announcement — the Centre withdrew the nomination without citing a reason. Earlier this year, Ahmedabad became the fist world heritage site from India.

“In 2014, both the L-G and the AAP government had endorsed the nomination. After it was withdrawn, the tourism minister and the chief secretary wrote to the Centre expressing their concerns. But no response was received. The government has decided to take up the issue once again,” said an official, adding that Sisodia would write to Sharma next week.

Delhi’s dossier — ‘The Imperial Capital Cities of Delhi’ — seeks the heritage tag for Old Delhi and Lutyens’ Delhi. However, sources maintained that the Centre had cited concerns over the restrictions that the tag would have on infrastructural development in the area.

