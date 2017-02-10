Manish Sisodia to file RTI on Centre’s social media ads

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia (Source: File/ PTI photo) Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia (Source: File/ PTI photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will file an application under the RTI Act Friday seeking details of the procedure followed by the Centre while issuing advertisements about its schemes on social media.

On January 28, a week after the CBI registered a preliminary inquiry against Sisodia, on a complaint alleging that a consultant of a public relations company was hired by the Delhi government to promote the ‘Talk to AK’ campaign, he had written a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office seeking information about the advertisements related to the Centre’s Make in India campaign, the Narendra Modi App, Start up India and Digital India.

“The Deputy Chief Minister had sent a letter to the PM’s principal secretary. Since he received no reply, he will now seek the same information under RTI. He will submit his RTI application at Rail Bhavan on Friday noon,” a government official said.