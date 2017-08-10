Conspiracy to derail Delhi govt’s work in education sector: Manish Sisodia

Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (File Photo) Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday alleged that a “conspiracy” has been hatched to “derail” the AAP-led Delhi government’s work in the education sector. His comments came during a discussion over the calling attention motion, moved by AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, on removal of weightage to guest teacher in recruitment of government teachers in the Delhi Assembly.

Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said the decision on the issue was taken unilaterally without consulting the government. He said although the services matter has been taken away from the city administration, the matter pertaining to education is still the prerogative of the elected government.

“Services was taken away from us. Give it back and we will show how to do it. We have repeatedly stressed on continuation of the tenure of guest teachers. This is the biggest conspiracy towards derailing our work in the education sector,” Sisodia told the House.

He also said the Cabinet had passed a proposal of giving weightage to guest teachers on June 6, 2015 and sent it to the Lt Governor for approval in October, but the LG had sent it back to the government eight months later, citing work experience cannot be given weightage.

“The Uma Devi judgement was cited in this regard. But subsequently through two separate judgements, the Supreme Court clarified that weightage can be given. I shared the judgement with the chief secretary and asked him to put the recruitment process on hold,” the deputy chief minister said.

He added, “I wrote to the Directorate of Higher Education as well. I held a meeting on July 27, 2017 in this regard. But everything was rejected and the decision was taken unilaterally without consulting us.”

During discussion over the issue, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta called for a clear cut mechanism on recruitment and salary of guest teachers saying the government looked “indecisive”.

Few AAP MLAs also spoke on the guest teacher issue. AAP legislator Praveen Kumar threatened to go on a dharna over the LG’s “interference” in the education sector. MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Madan Lal demanded that the process be put on hold. “They have trained under the Delhi government over the last two years and have played a big role in transforming the education sector of the city,” Madan Lal said.

