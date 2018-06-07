Manish Sisodia alleges Lt Governor Baijal not giving appointment to discuss ‘important govt’ issues

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia. (File) Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia. (File)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that Lt Governor Anil Baijal has not given appointment since Friday to him and two other ministers to discuss “important government” issues. In a series of tweets, Sisodia asked Baijal where was he busy if he cannot give time to discuss public issues despite “repeated requests”.

“Hon @LtGovDelhi sir! I have been requesting since Friday evening to your office for appointment. Myself along with Gopal Rai and Satyendra Jain wanted to discuss important govt issues with you. But you didn’t give any appointment…(sic),” Sisodia tweeted.

He further said, “@LtGovDelhi Sir! today when we requested you to meet us during CM-LG pre-scheduled weekly meeting, you turned down our this request also. “Sir where are you busy, if you can’t give time to 3 Delhi govt ministers to discuss Delhi public issues, despite repeated requests?”.

In another tweet, the deputy chief minister said that he along with Jain and Rai were waiting for the L-G’s response.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App