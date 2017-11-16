Manipur: Two banned outfits claim responsibility for encounter of one army jawan, militant

Two proscribed militant outfits have claimed responsibility for the encounter at Chandel district on the Indo-Myanmar border which claimed the life of an Army jawan and an ultra. The toll in the encounter was on Thursday put at two by the police – one jawan and one militant. The police on Wednesday had said that an Army jawan and two militants were killed in the encounter at Chamol village and three other militants and a jawan was injured.

Revolutionary People’s Front and Manipur Naga Peoples’ Front in a statement issued to the local media last night claimed involvement in the encounter with 4 Assam Regiment personnel which took place yesterday morning.

The outfits, in a statement issued to the local media, also claimed that one militant was captured by the security forces. The deceased jawan has been identified as Rifleman Jai Prakash Oran from Jharkhand, police had said yesterday. Wednesday’s encounter is the second incident involving the Revolutionary People’s Front in a week.

On Monday the Revolutionary People’s Front had claimed responsibility for an IED blast at Man Mani area of the same district during which two Assam Rifles jawans were killed and six others sustained injuries.

