Two jawans were killed and four injured in an IED blast in Manipur’s Chandel town on Monday morning. Police told news agency PTI that the jawans were on patrol duty when the bomb exploded near their camp.

All the jawans belong to the paramilitary division, Assam Rifles. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, police added.

