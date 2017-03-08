Manipur: At least eight injured in blast near Imphal’s Kasturi Bridge, say reports

A blast took place near Imphal bazaar on Wednesday evening (Source: Google Maps) A blast took place near Imphal bazaar on Wednesday evening (Source: Google Maps)

At least eight people were injured, out of which two are in a critical condition, in a blast near Kasturi Bridge in Imphal Bazar at around 6:15 pm, as per news agency ANI. The explosion took place in the backdrop of elections in the state that registered a high voter turnout today of 86 per cent, the highest since 2009. Election is being held in 22 seats in the final and second phase of the state Assembly polls. The voting percentage is likely to go up further as long queues were still visible outside several polling booths. State Chief Electoral officer Vivek Kumar Dewangan said they are waiting for the final figures.

Dewangan said, voting was mostly peaceful except a few sporadic incidents of violence outside polling booths in Tamenglong Assembly district. Meanwhile, some stray cases of causing damage to the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were reported in Chandel Assembly segment. The CEO said that the damaged EVMs were replaced within a short time. The 22 Assembly segments, where polling is being held, are spread over the valley district of Thoubal and the hill districts of Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong and Senapati.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd