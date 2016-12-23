Manipur: Three government offices burnt down

Three government offices, including that of the office of the recently created Kamjong district, were burnt down by unidentified persons in Manipur, which is witnessing an economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council. “Around 5 to 6 unidentified persons came around 3 am and torched the office of Sub-divisional office,” newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Armstrong Pame of Kamjong district told media.

He said the office of the DC Kamjong was temporarily set up within the SDO office, as the newly built office of DC Kamjong was yet to be inaugurated.

The creation of the Kamjong district, which was carved out from the Ukhrul district, has been strongly protested by various Manipur based Naga civil bodies including the Tangkhul Naga Long and United Naga Council (UNC) amongst others.

In another incident, two rooms of mini Secretariat were also set on fire by unidentified persons in Ukhrul district in the wee hours today, a police officer said.