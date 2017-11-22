Manipur scribes condemn killing of Tripura journalist

The Editors’ Guild of Manipur in a statement also condemned the killing of Bhaumik. Bhaumik was shot dead on Tuesday allegedly by a constable of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) following an altercation. (Representational Image) The Editors’ Guild of Manipur in a statement also condemned the killing of Bhaumik. Bhaumik was shot dead on Tuesday allegedly by a constable of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) following an altercation. (Representational Image)

The All Manipur Working Journalist Union (AMWJU) today condemned the killing of a journalist in Tripura and urged the Manik Sarkar government to ensure safety of scribes in the state. The AMWJU staged a sit-in protest here to condemn the killing of Sudip Datta Bhaumik, a journalist working with a Bengali newspaper in Tripura.

Secretary General of AMWJU, Sukham Nanda told PTI over phone that the media fraternity of Manipur mourns the loss of one of their colleagues. Nanda urged the Tripura government to ensure safety of scribes in the state.

The Editors’ Guild of Manipur in a statement also condemned the killing of Bhaumik. Bhaumik was shot dead yesterday allegedly by a constable of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) following an altercation.

Bhaumik, was gunned down inside the headquarters of the 2nd battalion of TSR at R K Nagar near Agartala, West Tripura, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhijit Saptarshi said The killing comes just two months after a TV journalist was killed in West Tripura district.

On September 20, the journalist of a local television channel, Santanu Bhowmick, was killed at Mandai in West Tripura district when he went to cover an agitation by the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT).

