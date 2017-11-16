Top Stories
Manipur Rifles personnel part of CM Biren Singh’s convoy die in accident

The accident occurred at around 5 pm on Wednesday when one of the escort vehicles fell into a gorge while returning to capital Imphal from Tamenglong town

By: PTI | Imphal | Published:November 16, 2017 12:23 pm
Manipur Rifles personnel dead The accident happened along Tamenglong-Khongsang road near Khongsang. (Source: Google maps)

Three Manipur Rifles personnel died in a road accident when the escort vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident along Tamenglong-Khongsang road near Khongsang, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were part of the security convoy of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. They had gone to Tamenglong district headquarters to inaugurate a hospital on Thursday. The accident occurred at around 5 pm when one of the escort vehicles fell into a gorge while returning to capital Imphal from Tamenglong town.

The deceased have been identified as Havildar Somorjit, Riflemen Dominic and Kh Bungo, a police officer said.

