Manipur: Police arrests “an active member” of UNLF, four other militants

Five militants including a woman belonging to different separatist outfits were arrested from various places in the Imphal valley, a senior police officer said today. A police team along with women personnel arrested “an active member” of the proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from her residence at Warukok Awang Leikai in Thoubal district on Saturday, the officer said. She has been identified as 29-year-old Mutum Sumila Chanu.

In another development, police arrested a member of the banned terrorist outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Lamyanba Khuman) and seized one .32 mm pistol with magazine, five live rounds and one Chinese-made hand grenade from his possession on Saturday. Based on the disclosure of the arrested militant identified as Thoudam Premkumar Singh (30), one of his associate known as Md Manir Khan was also arrested from his residence at Oinam Sawombung.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested two militants belonging to Kuki National Front (Indian) on Saturday morning from Langol Games village in Imphal West district. Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo identified as Seiboi Vaiphei (30) and Sanglian Neisial (43), were involved in extortion activities from the general public and government employees, said a police officer.

