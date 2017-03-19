Manipur legislators sworn in

On Monday, the coalition ministry headed by N. Biren Singh shall undergo a floor test. (Source: PTI Photo) On Monday, the coalition ministry headed by N. Biren Singh shall undergo a floor test. (Source: PTI Photo)

The 60 elected members of the Manipur assembly were sworn in on Sunday. Earlier, Governor Najma Heptullah appointed V. Hangkhalian the pro-tem Speaker and administered the oath in a simple function at the Raj Bhavan.

Most elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members returned to Imphal on Saturday evening from Guwahati.

The strength of the Congress in the house went down to 27 from its original 28. A Congress legislator, T. Shyamkumar, had joined the cabinet.

On Monday, the coalition ministry headed by N. Biren Singh shall undergo a floor test.

