Manipur landslides affect transport link, vehicles stranded

Landslides, triggered by torrential rains in Manipur, have severely affected transport links to the landlocked state with buses and goods and fuel carriers stranded on national highways. A landslide, stretching for 200 metres, along the Imphal-Jiri NH 37 at Sinam village in Tamenglong district yesterday cut off the transport link among the Manipur state capital, Assam and Nagaland.

Imphal-bound vehicles from Nagaland and Assam were stranded as NH 37 connects Imphal with Assam and Nagaland.

Border Road Task Force (BRTF) personnel were clearing the debris and repairing the damaged portion to open the highway to traffic, officials said.

Landslides on several points along the important Imphal-Dimapur highway NH-39 yesterday have also affected movement of vehicles in Senapati district.

NH 39 connects Imphal- Senapati district (in Manipur) with Dimapur in Nagaland and Assam.

Cars, passenger buses and hundreds of goods and fuel carriers were stranded on the national highway in Senapati district.

The landslide occurred after portions of hill slopes started caving in one after another in the two districts, triggered by torrential rains.

The incessant downpour since last week also affected the state with paddy fields and residential areas of Imphal valley inundated due to overflow of Nambul river and Kongba River, which flows across the capital town.

Collapse of river banks of Imphal River particularly at Irong, Bashikhong and Mayang Imphal in Imphal West district and Lilong in Thoubal district have forced more than 5000 people to seek refuge in temporary relief camps.

Army personnel were roped in last week after the state government sought Army help to evacuate persons in the severely-affected areas.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, during inspection of the flood situation in Thoubal and Imphal East districts on Saturday last, had assured rehabilition for the affected, particularly whose residences were swept away by Imphal River.

