Manipur: JACAATB to hold talks with N Biren Singh Govt

The Joint Action Committee Against Anti Tribal Bill (JACAATB) will hold talks with the N Biren Singh government regarding the demands of the tribal people, the spokesperson of the JACAATB said today.

The JAC AATB held a consultative meeting with the public to decide whether to attend Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s request for a meeting to bury the eight bodies of people killed while protesting the passage of three bills by the state assembly in August, 2015, still lying at Churachandpur District Hospital, JACAATB, Spokesperson Sangboi, told reporters here.

He said the meeting decided hold talk with the N Biren Singh government to press the demands of the tribal people based on the desire of the civil society organisations like extension of 6th Schedule of Indian Constitution in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

