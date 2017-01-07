Manipur: Two CRPF jawans injured in IED blast

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured in a powerful bomb explosion near the office of Deputy Commissioner, Imphal West, this evening. Superintendent of Police (SP) Imphal West district N Herojit said the CRPF jawans were coming from the office to their rented house when they suffered minor injuries in the blast at Lamphelpat under Lamphel Police Station.

The two, who were not on duty, were admitted to hospital following the blast at about 6.20 pm. The powerful bomb, suspected to be IED, was planted by unidentified militants, the SP said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd