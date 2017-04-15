Citing govt interference, Manipur health minister Jayantakumar Singh resigns after month in office

Manipur Health Minister L Jayantakumar Singh on Saturday resigned from his position citing government interference in the ministry, as reported by news agency ANI. Singh’s resignation comes a little after a month since the BJP-led coalition government took over in the state. According to an India Today report, in a letter to the Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the minister said he was not consulted when the Manipur health director was suspended recently, adding that the manner for the suspension was direct intrusion and trespassing on his authority as a minister.

Manipur was among five states where Assembly elections took place this year. With 28 out of 60 seats in hand, BJP formed an alliance with members from other parties in the state, led by current Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Jayantakumar Singh was a minister hailing from the NPP faction.

At the time of filing the story, there was no confirmation whether the chief minister has accepted the minister’s resignation as the former is on a visit to Odisha to participate in a BJP National Executive meet in Bhubaneswar.

