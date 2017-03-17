Manipur govt to hold talks with UNC over lifting of blockade

Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh (PTI Photo) Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh (PTI Photo)

The Manipur government will hold talks with the United Naga Council (UNC) on Sunday for lifting of the four-month-long economic blockade imposed on the national highways in the state by the outfit. Briefing the media after the first cabinet meeting of the N Biren Singh-led government, state minister Th Bishwajit said talks with the UNC would be held on March 19 for a solution to the economic blockade imposed on the national highways.

He hoped that “positive results” would come out of the talks. Bishwajit did not divulge the venue of the talks, but said the issue was “on the table” even before the new government was formed.

The economic blockade imposed by the UNC on the two national highways in Manipur has led to a shortage of essential commodities in the state.

The blockade was imposed in November, 2016 against the then O Ibobi Singh-led Congress government’s decision to create seven new districts in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now