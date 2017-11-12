Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla welcomes Assam Rifles tri-nation expedition team

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla. Express Photo Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla. Express Photo

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Sunday accorded a warm welcome to Assam Rifles tri-nation motorcycle expedition team at Imphal. The Assam Rifles, the country’s oldest central para-military force, is conducting a tri-nation motorcycle expedition involving India, Bangladesh and Myanmar to promote force-to-force and people-to-people relations as part of its 183rd Raising Day celebrations. The 2,150-km long expedition will cover Bangladesh and Myanmar besides India’s six northeastern states — Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura.

The expedition has been named as Sardar Vallabhai Patel Unity and Heritage Motorcycle Expedition.

Heptulla, interacting with the team at Raj Bhavan said, the 33-member expedition team will “foster force to force connection with the border guarding forces of Bangladesh and Myanmar”.

She hoped that the team will pay homage to the martyrs of the Indian army who sacrificed their life during the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and World War II, as well as spread the “message of peace and brotherhood” and interact with the populace in social and cultural activities.

The commander of the team, Col PKS Gaur said the expedition was flagged off from Shillong in Meghalaya on October 30 last and will conclude on November 17 next.

The objective of the effort is to promote peace, prosperity and brotherhood, cultural exchanges, national integrity, interact with war veterans and foster contact with border guards of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

