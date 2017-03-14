Manipur: Governor invites BJP to form govt, N Biren Singh’s swearing-in tomorrow

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla. Express Photo Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla. Express Photo

Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah on Tuesday said she has invited the BJP-led coalition to form the next government in Manipur state. Twelve cabinet ministers, including chief minister-designate N Biren, are to take oaths at the Raj Bhavan tomorrow. “The responsibility of the Governor, vested by the Constitution, is to weigh and measure the stability of the state. I know the Congress is the single largest party. But it is not incumbent on the Governor to call them. And yesterday’s statement, and ruling of the Supreme Court, shows this. It is the responsibility of the governor to see who has got majority, in the interest of the state and in the interest of the stability of the state,” said Governor Najma Heptullah addressing the media this evening.

“There are a number of things important for Manipur state – development and issues regarding the youth and jobs. For this, stability is necessary,” she said today.

When asked about the Congress, Heptullah said, “I don’t know what allegations the Congress is making. In my 37 years in Parliament and 17 in the chair, even when I was a part of the congress, I have had to work with both Congress and non-Congress governments. Nobody has ever alleged that I was biased or unfair. Even the Congress party has never complained. They know that I am a straight-forward person and that I have always gone by the book,” said the governor.

The governor added she was yet to receive the list of those who would be sworn in tomorrow. But she said the BJP had the requisite number of people. “They have more than 30. They have requisite numbers,” she said.

“I have not spoken to the chief minister (N.Biren), but I would like him to prove majority as soon as possible on the floor of the house. Either on the 22nd or 23rd of this month,” she said adding, “I want that the government should start functioning and should start their work as soon as possible. I have been in Manipur for seven months, and I want that whatever is necessary is done for the development and progress of the state and the prosperity of the people. I expect the government that has been chosen to do this. I cannot comment on whether the previous government has been effective or not. That is not for me to judge. It was for the people of the state to decide, and they have delivered their decision,” she said.

The governor admitted that outgoing chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh had met her and staked claim to form government. “In elections, someone wins and someone loses. It is the responsibility of the opposition to function responsibly and ensure good governance alongside the ruling party. I hope the opposition in Manipur will be a responsible opposition,”she said.

Since March 11, high drama and political tussles have riddled the government formation in Manipur with both the Congress and the BJP claiming they have the numbers to form government. While the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the state with 28 seats, BJP with it’s 21 MLAs has the backing of the NPP (4), NPF (4), LJP (1), and claim to have the support of three others, including an independent MLA, a TMC MLA and a defecting Congress MLA.

