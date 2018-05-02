Manipur: Four Rohingyas arrested from Indo-Myanmar border in Moreh; two Chinese briefly arrested from Imphal

The arrested Rohingyas from Manipur. (Source: Jimmy Leivon) The arrested Rohingyas from Manipur. (Source: Jimmy Leivon)

Manipur Police commandos arrested four Rohingyas, including a woman, on Tuesday from Moreh border town in Tengnoupal district. The Rohingyas from Myanmar were arrested around 4 pm from near Moreh Indo-Myanmar gate number 2, said Tengnoupal district SP Dr. S. Ibomcha Singh.

The arrested individuals, who are residents of Yakhai in Myanmar, have been identified as Zobar (21), Rapik (19), Kamal Hussain (19), and Munni Bibi (19). The police team also reportedly arrested a local man from Lilong, Thoubal district, who was leading the Rohingyas.

Preliminary investigation revealed that trespassers had crossed over into Tripura via Bangladesh and eventually reached Manipur without any valid documents, said Ibomcha. However, with the investigation in its initial stages, the reason behind their motive to cross over into Manipur wasn’t clear, he added.

A case has been registered against them under the Foreigners Act, while the local man was booked under human trafficking case at the Moreh police station.

Two Chinese nationals briefly arrested at Imphal Airport

In a separate incident, Manipur Police released two Chinese nationals who were briefly arrested at the Imphal Airport for travelling without Protected Area Permits (PAP) after imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 each by the court on Monday.

They have been identified as Shu Hao (26), son of Shu Zhonghua of Jinxian Town, Nanching and Zhang Ruiqi (25), son of Dazhi Zhang of Suinina town in Sichuan province.

Shu Hao came to Imphal on a flight from Kolkata and Shu Zhonghua from New Delhi on April 28.

They were supposed to leave Imphal by Air Asia flight for New Delhi, said police.

