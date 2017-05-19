Manipur: Four police commandos injured in IED blast

The blast occurred on Imphal-Moreh road (Source: Google Maps) The blast occurred on Imphal-Moreh road (Source: Google Maps)

Four Manipur police commandos were injured, two of them critically, in an IED blast triggered by militants in the state’s Chandel district on Friday. The blast occurred at around 12.45 pm on Imphal-Moreh road, some 10 kms from the border town of Moreh, when a police convoy was heading towards Imphal through Kwatha Khunou Lamkhai area in the hill district, police said.

Following the blast, police reinforcements have been rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said. The seriously injured personnel were airlifted to Imphal in an IAF chopper for treatment, he said.

This is the second attack carried out by militants on security personnel this month. On May 9, two personnel of the Territorial Army (TA) were killed in an IED blast carried out by militants when a TA team were on road opening duty at Lokchao in Tengnoupal district.

