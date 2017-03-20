Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh proves majority, wins floor test

New Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh after taking the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday. (Source: PTI) New Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh after taking the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh Monday proved his majority in the state Assembly by winning the trust vote. He won the vote of confidence through a voice vote, which saw 32 legislators vote in favour and 27 against him. A Congress MLA denied the party whip and voted in favour of the BJP-alliance, news channel NDTV reported.

The BJP won 21 seats in the recently concluded state elections, ten short of the halfway mark. It, however, entered into a post-poll alliance with regional parties to stake claim to form the government. Former chief minister Ibobi Singh of the Congress, which emerged as the single largest party by winning 28 seats, failed to prove his majority before Governor Najma Heptulla.

