Manipur encounters: Supreme Court rejects government plea to recall probe order

The Supreme Court. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) The Supreme Court. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

In a setback to the central government, the Supreme Court has dismissed its plea to recall a 2016 verdict on conducting a probe into 1,528 cases of alleged fake encounters in Manipur in the last 20 years. On Wednesday, a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar rejected the curative petition moved by the government, which had complained that the court judgment has “hampered the Indian Army’s ability to respond to insurgent and terrorist situations”.

“We have gone through the curative petition and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this Court in Rupa Ashok Hurra’s case. Hence, the curative petition is dismissed,” said the bench, also comprising Justices Dipak Misra, J Chelameswar, Madan B Lokur and Uday U Lalit.

The bench also junked the government’s plea to hear the matter in open court instead of deciding it in chamber — the usual manner in which review and curative petitions are decided. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had a fortnight ago mentioned the matter before the CJI and sought a hearing in open court of the curative petition filed by the government.

Pressing for urgency, the AG had maintained that the fetters imposed by the verdict were affecting anti-terror and anti-insurgency operations by the Army, which would bring the morale of the forces down if they were subjected to investigation by local police after every incident.

In 2016, a bench led by Justice Madan B Lokur had decided to probe 1,528 cases of alleged fake encounters by security forces and Manipur Police, noting “democracy would be in grave danger” if armed forces were permitted to kill citizens on a mere allegation or suspicion that they were enemies of the state. It had added that “smoking guns” must come under judicial scrutiny to examine if excessive or retaliatory force was used by security forces.

Underlining that “no absolute immunity” would be given to personnel if any death was found to be “unjustified”, the bench had held that “the use of excessive force or retaliatory force by Manipur Police or the armed forces of the Union is not permissible” and all such instances must be thoroughly investigated.

Raising questions on deployment of security forces in Manipur under the AFSPA since 1958, the court had urged all the stakeholders “to find a lasting and peaceful solution to the festering problem”. The bench had rejected the central government’s submission that there is a war-like situation in the state and that an inquiry may demoralise the security forces, in turn helping the militants and insurgents.

Seeking recall of this judgment, the government claimed that the immediate effect of the impugned judgment is that it has hampered the Army’s ability to respond to insurgent and terrorist situations attributable to the actors within the boundaries of the country.

