March 2, 9 am news update: BJP revives forgotten Manipur King, Jaishankar meets US NSA, Banks slap charges on cash transactions

Amit Shah with Ningthou Leishamba Sanajaoba at a rally in Imphal on Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo by Oinam Anand) Amit Shah with Ningthou Leishamba Sanajaoba at a rally in Imphal on Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo by Oinam Anand)

For Meitei hearts, votes, BJP revives the forgotten King

The 78th ‘King of Manipur’, Ningthou Leishamba Sanajaoba, who seldom makes public appearances, was present at BJP’s last election rally in Manipur before it went to polls on March 4. While he did not make a speech, there was a flurry of excitement as he made his way to the stage, and later shook hands with Shah. Sanajaoba has, so far, always kept away from political events. THIS IS the first time that the titular head of Manipur has endorsed a candidate in an election. The revival of the near-forgotten ‘King’ may help BJP consolidate the Meitei vote bank to a large degree, say party insiders. Read more here.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar meets newly appointed US NSA to discuss bilateral ties

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar met US National Security Advisor Lt Gen H R McMaster to discuss counter-terrorism, bilateral relations and ways to take Indo-US ties forward. The two officials are also believed to have discussed issues related to security relationship, counter-terrorism, and defence partnership. Jaishankar also met Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan and discussed various issues, including ways to enhance economic and defence cooperation between both countries. Read more here.

Watch what else is making news

(Representational) (Representational)

HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank slap charges on cash transactions

Banks will now charge a specific transaction amount after a certain limit in the case of cash transactions in their bid to promote cashless transactions. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have already decided to implement the new charges. Other banks are expected to follow suit soon. According to HDFC Bank, people who hold savings accounts don’t have to pay any transaction amount up to 4 transactions from the home branch but with every additional transaction, the customer has to pay an amount of Rs 150. Read more here.

Juhi Chowdhury at Jalpaiguri district court. (Source: Express Photo) Juhi Chowdhury at Jalpaiguri district court. (Source: Express Photo)

Jalpaiguri child trafficking case: BJP removes Juhi Chowdhury, father from posts

Bengal BJP sacked Jalpaiguri child trafficking racket accused Juhi Chowdhury as general secretary of the BJP state women’s wing hours after she was arrested. While the party removed the accused and her father Rabindra Narayan Chowdhury — also a Bengal BJP leader — of their party posts, they alleged that the episode is a conspiracy by the TMC. Juhi Chowdhury was on Wednesday remanded to 12-day CID custody. Calling it a “political conspiracy”, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said Juhi and her father would remain relieved from their posts until they get a judicial “clean chit”. Read more here.

(Representational) (Representational)

Questioning CSO data is jumping the gun, say experts, wait for revision

Alleging that the Government was giving out deceptive numbers on economic growth, Congress leaders on Wednesday put a question mark on the Central Statistics Office (CSO) estimate of a 7 per cent GDP growth rate in the fiscal third quarter (Q3, October-December 2016). However, most economists The Indian Express spoke to, including previous Chief Statistician Pronab Sen, said that such conclusions were a case of jumping the gun — and that a more accurate picture would emerge as data gets further refined and revised. Read more here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd