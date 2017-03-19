After 130 days, Manipur blockade to be lifted tonight

Lifting of indefinite economic blockade was resolved in a tripartite talk, involving United Naga Council,Government of India and Manipur govt in Senapati, Manipur.(Source: ANI photo) Lifting of indefinite economic blockade was resolved in a tripartite talk, involving United Naga Council,Government of India and Manipur govt in Senapati, Manipur.(Source: ANI photo)

Manipur economic blockade which was in existence for the last 130 days is scheduled to be be lifted on Sunday night, according to the news agency ANI. Lifting of indefinite blockade was resolved in a tripartite talk, involving United Naga Council (UNC), government of India and Manipur government in Manipur’s Senapati district.

The UNC had imposed the blockade since November 1, 2016 to protest the creation of 7 new districts by the then Congress government in October last year.

The economic blockade imposed by the UNC on the two national highways in Manipur has led to a shortage of essential commodities in the state.

It was imposed against the then O Ibobi Singh-led Congress government’s decision to create seven new districts in the state.

