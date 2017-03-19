Manipur economic blockade lifted after 130 days

Lifting of indefinite economic blockade was resolved in a tripartite talk,involving United Naga Council,GoI&Manipur govt in Senapati,Manipur(ANI PHOTO) Lifting of indefinite economic blockade was resolved in a tripartite talk,involving United Naga Council,GoI&Manipur govt in Senapati,Manipur(ANI PHOTO)

The four-month long Manipur economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council(UNC) was lifted on Sunday evening. The resolution of the lifting of the indefinite blockade was decided in a tripartite talk, involving UNC, government of India and Manipur government in Manipur’s Senapati district.

The UNC had blocked the national highways 2 and 37 since November 1, last year to protest the then Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government’s decision to creation of seven new districts by the then Congress government in October, 2016. The indefinite blockade has largely led to a shortage of essential commodities in the state. Apart from imposing economic blockade, the UNC has also banned National projects in Naga-dominated areas and demanded revocation of the order issued by the previous state government.

Satyendra Garg, Ministry of Home Affairs – North East in-charge represented the Government of India at the tripartite meeting, while Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Suresh Babu and Works Commissioner K. Radhakumar represented the State Government.

All UNC leaders along with their president Gaidon Kamei, who took part in the previous round of tripartite meeting held at Delhi, were present in the meeting today. The team also comprised of three other former presidents, the president of the All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) and the president of the Naga Women Union (NWU).

Two rounds of meeting were already held earlier regarding the suspension or lifting of the economic blockade but failed to make any decision on the matter.

With ANI Inputs

