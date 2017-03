Google Maps via ANI Google Maps via ANI

A mild earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Manipur’s Chandel on Saturday morning at around 5:02 am, reports news agency ANI. As per initial reports, the quake has caused no damages to life or property.

Manipur is also polling today for the first phase of assembly elections. The polling in 38 constituencies began at 7:00 am.

More details awaited

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd