Manipur: Curfew continues in Imphal West and East districts

Opponents of the United Naga Council’s indefinite economic blockade set vehicles on fire in East Imphal district Sunday. (Source: PTI) Opponents of the United Naga Council’s indefinite economic blockade set vehicles on fire in East Imphal district Sunday. (Source: PTI)

In Manipur, curfew is still continuing in Imphal west and Imphal east districts with three state police personnel killed in militant ambush while 14 others got injured in the aftermath of the formation of seven new revenue districts by the state government.

Nine sophisticated weapons were also snatched by militants after overpowering Indian Reserve Battalion. More than 20 vehicles were set ablaze in different incidences. The Centre rushed paramilitary personnel to Manipur during the past week in the wake of violence following economic blockade on National Highways connecting the state.