Manipur Congress MLA Ginsuanhau joins BJP 

Manipur Congress MLA Ginsuanhau has joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, giving a shot in the arm to the BJP-led coalition government in the state. “I have resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP,” Ginsuanhau said during a function at the state BJP office in Imphal on Monday. He was welcomed into the party fold by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh and Manipur Pradesh BJP president Ksh Bhabananda Singh.

Ginsuanhau was elected from Singhat (ST) constituency of Churachandpur district on Congress ticket in the recent state assembly polls. Out of the 60 Assembly seats in Manipur, the Congress had secured 28 seats while the BJP had won 21 seats and formed the state government with support of four MLAs each of the NPP and the NPF, one MLA of the LJP and one lawmaker each of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress.

