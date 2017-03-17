Manipur Congress accuses BJP of manufacturing majority

Imphal: New Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh after taking the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday. PTI Photo (PTI3_15_2017_000185B) Imphal: New Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh after taking the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday. PTI Photo (PTI3_15_2017_000185B)

The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of manufacturing majority in Manipur and said that the ruling party had set precedents that challenge India’s Parliamentary democracy. “It is a manufactured majority because they have not elected the leader and governor is saying that the BJP has the support of 32 MLAs. A governor never invites a party; governor invites an individual; elected representative,” said Congress spokesman and the party’s general secretary in charge of Manipur C P Joshi. He said that the Congress had promptly elected the legislative party leader after it won 28 out of the 60 seats to emerge as the single-largest party for the fourth time. Joshi added that the BJP, which won only 21 seats, staked its claim through “illegal means”.

“BJP talks about moral practices but has shown political expediency in Manipur by forming a government… Today is a day for introspection,’’ he said. “BJP playing politics of this kind in a sensitive border state is dangerous…” Joshi questioned Governor Najma Heptulla’s role in Manipur. He accused her of playing into the hands of the ruling party by ignoring the Congress’ claim of forming government after emerging as the single-largest party.

