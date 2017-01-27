Manipur CM not doing his bit to resolve economic blockade: Javadekar

At a meeting held with the PMO last month, after Javadekar assumed charge, the Ministry agreed on relinquishing its role in the appointment of the BoG chairman. At a meeting held with the PMO last month, after Javadekar assumed charge, the Ministry agreed on relinquishing its role in the appointment of the BoG chairman.

Claiming that the economic blockade in Manipur was continuing because of the ineptitude of Congress government there, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today said despite the Centre’s assistance, Chief Minister Ibobi Singh is not doing his bit to resolve the issue.

“The blockade from October 30 is due to the ineptitude of Chief Minister Ibobi Singh and Congress party. This blockade is by the state government, for state government and of the state government, because politically they think it will benefit them,” he said.

The minister said central government has provided nearly hundred companies of paramilitary forces including Assam Rifles, more than 10,000 security forces (personnel) are there but Chief Minister is sending them to barracks not using them to remove the blockade.

“This is callous neglect….people will teach him a lesson,” said Javadekar, who is BJP incharge for Manipur.

The central government has also airlifted petrol and LPG products to meet the needs of the people. He said under the federal system, law and order is a state subject but despite the Centre reaching out for assistance, the state government was not keen on resolving the issue.