Manipur CM Biren Singh initiates process to lift economic blockade

The newly appointed Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday initiated the process to lift the over four-month long economic blockade in the state, a BJP leader said. The chief minister in a special meeting with cabinet ministers and several MLAs agreed to take up measures to lift the blockade, BJP Media Secretary L Basanta Sharma said in a release.

The move comes a day after N Biren Singh took oath as the first BJP chief minister of the state.

The United Naga Council (UNC) has blocked the national highways 2 and 37 since November one last to protest the creation of 7 new districts by the then Congress government in October last year.

