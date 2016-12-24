Manipur civil society calls for ending economic blockade

Opponents of the United Naga Council’s indefinite economic blockade set vehicles on fire in East Imphal district. (Source: PTI) Opponents of the United Naga Council’s indefinite economic blockade set vehicles on fire in East Imphal district. (Source: PTI)

Taking serious note of the restive situation unfolding in Manipur due to the United Naga Council’s (UNC) indefinite economic blockade, a joint meeting of several civil society organisations based in the hill and valley districts of the state was held. The joint meeting, held at the Lamphelpat office of United Committee Manipur (UCM) on Thursday, was attended by representatives of 26 different CSOs met and formed a forum which has been christened Joint Forum for Peace (JFP).

Meanwhile UCM president Elangbam Johnson, who is also the convenor of the Joint Forum for Peace, has rejected a wild allegation made by the UNC. Representative of civil society organisations held a meeting at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai Community Hall, and deliberated at length on the untold suffering being endured by the people of Manipur on account of the indefinite economic blockade.

After the public meeting rally was taken out from the Keishampat Leimajam Leikai and marched towards the chief minister’s office to submit a memorandum. The rally was stopped by a team of police personnel at Nityaipat Chuthek from where a few selected representatives were taken to the chief minister’s office for submission of the memorandum.

During the meeting, a number of resolutions were adopted unanimously. The first resolution said that the forum would appeal to all concerned to lift the economic blockade and the counter economic blockade in view of the extreme misery endured by all sections of people and the volatile situation unfolding in the state on account of the economic blockade.

The central government and the state government must put in all efforts to resolve the issue of economic blockade at the earliest, reads the second resolution. The meeting also agreed that all CSOs of both the hills and valley should work together to resolve the existing issues and restore normalcy in the state.