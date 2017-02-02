Manipur blockade: MHA convenes meeting tomorrow

Amid continued blockade of the national highway in Manipur, the Union Home Ministry has convened a meeting tomorrow with United Naga Council (UNC) and administration of Manipur, where two-phased polls begin on March 4. (Representational Image) Amid continued blockade of the national highway in Manipur, the Union Home Ministry has convened a meeting tomorrow with United Naga Council (UNC) and administration of Manipur, where two-phased polls begin on March 4. (Representational Image)

Amid continued blockade of the national highway in Manipur, the Union Home Ministry has convened a meeting tomorrow with United Naga Council (UNC) and administration of Manipur, where two-phased polls begin on March 4. While the Centre has assured all assistance to the Election Commission for peaceful polls, officials in the ministry expressed hope that the blockade along the National Highway-2 by UNC cadres will soon be lifted.

The Home Ministry recently submitted its findings to the EC about the ongoing tension and grave situation prevailing in Manipur following the blockade and the state government’s alleged failure to resume normal traffic even after 60 days. Due to the blockade, normal life in Manipur has been badly affected and prices of essential commodities have sky rocketed.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said he had passed directions to paramilitary forces including Assam Rifles to increase their footprints at troubled spots to prevent any untoward incident.

Polling for the 60-member Manipur Assembly will be held on March 4 and March 8.

Security concerns and apprehensions have been raised over the successful conduct of the elections due to prevailing situation in the northeastern state.

“I have spoken to Director General of Assam Rifles. The force has been asked to be visible on the ground so that there is a feeling in the minds of the local people there that the Centre is protecting them,” Rijiju told reporters here.

The personnel of Assam Rifles are deployed is deployed along Indo-Myanmar border and deal with insurgents in the northeast.

He said adequate security arrangements have been made for Manipur as per the directive of the EC. “Elections in Manipur are a sure deal. They will definitely happen,” he said.

Rijiju accused the Congress government in the state of deriving “political advantage” out of people’s suffering.

“They (government) are trying to get political advantage out of the people’s problem. Local people are facing problem due to blockade. State government should be more concerned,” the minister said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had twice written to Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh to ensure reopening of the National Highway while Rijiju had personally visited Imphal recently to convey the Centre’s concern over state government’s failure to reopen the NH-2.

However, despite the central government’s initiatives and sending around 7,000 paramilitary forces, the highway continues to be seized by the UNC since November .

UNC is protesting against creation of seven new districts in the state.