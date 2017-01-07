Manipur: BJP leader’s son convicted of homicide

A court in Imphal on Friday held a Manipur BJP functionary’s son guilty of homicide not amounting to murder. Irom Roger, 21, was killed in 2011 when Nongthombam Ajay, who is in his thirties, had fired on his car following an altercation in 2011.

“I come to the conclusion that the act of the accused shooting from his licensed pistol toward the i-20 car, thereby causing the death of Irom Roger, falls in the exception number 1 of section 300 IPC, and thus it is culpable homicide not amounting to murder and further, there is no material to establish, that the accused shot the deceased with the intention of causing death,’’ said District and Sessions Judge M Manojkumar Singh in his order. The judge would pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 11.

Ajay’s father, N Biren, had recently quit the Congress and joined BJP. He is contesting the assembly elections in Manipur in February. Irom, who was studying in Bangalore, was killed while he was visiting his family in Imphal for Holi. Biren, who was unavailable for comments, was then a Congress cabinet minister.

The probe into the killing was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation while Ajay had surrendered to the police with the murder weapon following public pressure along with his five friends. He had since been out on bail.