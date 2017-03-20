Manipur: Biren Singh government to face floor test today

New Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh after taking the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday. PTI Photo New Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh after taking the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh will face floor test in the 60-member Manipur Assembly on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to form the government in the state and has lodged all its legislators in a Guwahati hotel along with an Independent and a Trinamool Congress lawmaker since Thursday. N. Biren Singh was sworn in as the first BJP Chief Minister of Manipur on March 16.

Only two BJP MLAs including the Chief Minister were inducted in the BJP-led ministry, while four MLAs of NPP, one each of NPF, LJP and the Congress legislator who joined the saffron party were included in the ministry. The BJP won 21 seats and formed the state government with support of four each MLAs of NPP and NPF, one MLA of LJP and one each lawmaker of Congress and Trinamool Congress who joined the saffron party.

