Manipur: Army nabs militant

The militant identified as 49-year-old Seikham Chongloi is said to be the 'finance-in-charge' of the Kuki Unification Frontal Organisation (KUFO). He was nabbed on Wednesday, a Defence press release said last night

By: PTI | Imphal | Published:June 3, 2017 11:58 am
(Source: Google Maps) 

Army personnel nabbed a militant involved in several extortion cases from Saikul Bazaar area in Kangpokpi district and seized a pistol and some ammunition from his possession. The militant identified as 49-year-old Seikham Chongloi is said to be the ‘finance-in-charge’ of the Kuki Unification Frontal Organisation (KUFO). He was nabbed on Wednesday, a Defence press release said last night.

The army personnel seized one country made 9 mm pistol, one magazine of 9 mm pistol, two live rounds and two handsets from the possession of the militant, the release added.

