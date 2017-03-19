Manipur: Another round of tripartite talks to be held today

Satyendra Garg, Ministry of Home Affairs – North East in-charge will represent the Government of India at the tripartite meeting that is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. Satyendra Garg, Ministry of Home Affairs – North East in-charge will represent the Government of India at the tripartite meeting that is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m.

Another round of tripartite talks involving the State Government, the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Central Government will be held today at Senapati Deputy Commissioner office. Satyendra Garg, Ministry of Home Affairs – North East in-charge will represent the Government of India at the tripartite meeting that is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Suresh Babu and Works Commissioner K. Radhakumar will represent the State Government.

All UNC leaders with the president Gaidon Kamei, who took part in the previous round of tripartite meeting held at Delhi, will also be present. The team will include three former presidents, the president of the All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) and the president of the Naga Women Union (NWU). The UNC imposed the indefinite economic blockade on November 1 last year in protest against the State Government’s plan to create new districts and subsequent creation of seven new districts.

Apart from imposing economic blockade, the UNC has been banning National projects in Naga-dominated areas. The UNC has been demanding revocation of the order issued by the previous state government led by O. Ibobi whereby seven new districts were created. Two rounds of meeting were already held regarding suspension or lifting of the economic blockade but without any success.

