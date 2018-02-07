Manikarnika: Brahmin outfits to meet Governor

Jaipur: Reacting to the controversy over Kangana-Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, state BJP president Ashok Parnami on Tuesday said, “… Vasundhara Raje ji has clearly said that we will not allow anyone to toy with Rajasthan’s noble history”.

Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha founder president Suresh Misra said that they are scheduled to meet Governor Kalyan Singh on Wednesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App