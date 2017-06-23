Latest News
  • Manik Sarkar govt has failed to provide security to women: BJP

Manik Sarkar govt has failed to provide security to women: BJP

The North-East Democratic Alliance is a political coalition that was formed by BJP along with regional political parties like Naga People's Front, Sikkim Democratic Front, People's Party of Arunachal, AGP and Bodoland People's Front in Northeast India in 2016.

By: PTI | Agartala | Updated: June 23, 2017 11:07 pm
demonetisation, corruption, black money, old currency notes, Tripura CM, Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi, Manik Sarkar, India news, latest news, indian express Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar (File Photo)
Related News

Assam Finance minister and Convener of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Himanta Biswa Sarma today alleged that Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has “failed” to provide security to the women in the state. “It is a matter of deep concern that 86 per cent of the total crime in the state is against women. Here the women are being raped, molested and tortured everyday and do not get any redress. Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has completely failed in giving safety and security to the women,” Sarma told reporters.

The North-East Democratic Alliance is a political coalition that was formed by Bharatiya Janata Party along with regional political parties like Naga People’s Front, Sikkim Democratic Front, People’s Party of Arunachal, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front in Northeast India in 2016.

Sarma, a senior BJP leader of Assam criticised the Tripura chief minister for not visiting the guardians of a rape victim in his constituency, who was murdered after rape.

A young tribal girl was raped and murdered at Thalibari area in Dhanpur, the assembly constituency of Sarkar on June 7 last. The state unit of BJP demanded a CBI inquiry into the scams related to chit funds.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 23: Latest News