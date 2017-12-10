Mani Shankar Aiyar should be expelled from party for ‘neech’ remark: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mulayam Singh Yadav (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastava) Mulayam Singh Yadav (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastava)

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar should be expelled from the party for his “neech” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav said. “The word ‘neech’ used for the Prime Minister by a Congress leader is certainly wrong…A person who has uttered such a statement should not just be suspended, but expelled from the party,” Yadav told reporters in Etawah on Sunday.

He said positive politics has virtually vanished, and “politics of mud-slinging” has become a common phenomenon. “There has been a paradigm shift in the country’s politics. Sakaratmak rajniti (positive politics) has virtually vanished and keechad uchaalne ki rajniti (politics of mud-slinging) has become a common phenomenon,” Yadav said.

Aiyar was suspended from Congress earlier this week after he called PM Modi a ‘neech kism ka aadmi’ (vile sort of man). “The prevailing circumstances in the country and the way the government is functioning, there is a need for a big movement, and a movement will be launched eventually,” he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said almost all sections of the society were worried. “During our regime, we had given priority to roads, education, health, drinking water and electricity. This gave employment to youngsters, and also developed the state,” he said.

