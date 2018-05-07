Jinnah portrait row: In Pakistan, Mani Shankar Aiyar says first proponent of two nation theory was Savarkar

Suspended Congress Mani Shankar Aiyar has been at the centre of a major controversy during the Gujarat assembly election. ( Express file photo) Suspended Congress Mani Shankar Aiyar has been at the centre of a major controversy during the Gujarat assembly election. ( Express file photo)

Suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar courted a new controversy by attributing the two nation theory to Hindu Mahasabha founder VD Savarkar. Amid the row over Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait at the Aligarh Muslim University, Aiyar said that Savarkar was the one who invented the term Hindutva and tried to divide people on religious lines.

“Present situation in India is an aberration. In 1923 a man called V D Savarkar invented a word which doesn’t exist in any religious text, ‘Hindutva’. So the first proponent of the two nation theory was the ideological guru of those who are currently in power in India,” ANI quoted Aiyar as saying at an event in Lahore.

Responding to the attack by BJP for admiring Jinnah, Aiyar clarified, “I referred to Jinnah as the Quaid e Azam and the hysterical Indian TV anchors are demanding to know how an Indian can go to Pakistan and say this. I know many Pakistanis who called MK Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi, does that make them unpatriotic Pakistanis?”

The former Congress leader has been at the centre of a major controversy during the Gujarat assembly election when he allegedly invited Pakistani officials to dinner at his residence. The BJP had been targetting Aiyar over his remarks pertaining to Jinnah. “Yesterday Pakistan Government remembered Tipu Sultan, whose Jayanti Congress marks with fanfare and today Mr Mani Shankar Aiyar admires Jinnah. Be it Gujarat or Karnataka polls, I fail to understand why Congress involves Pakistan,” BJP chief Amit Shah has tweeted.

During Gujarat elections we saw how dinner meetings with topmost Pakistan officials were held to defeat BJP and now mutual love for Tipu Sultan and Jinnah. I appeal to Congress not to involve foreign nations in our domestic politics. Let’s keep the discourse civil and positive. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 5, 2018

“During Gujarat elections, we saw how dinner meetings with topmost Pakistan officials were held to defeat BJP and now mutual love for Tipu Sultan and Jinnah. I appeal to Congress not to involve foreign nations in our domestic politics. Let’s keep the discourse civil and positive,” Shah added.

Aiyyar was suspended from primary membership of the Grand Old Party after he called PM Modi “neech aadmi,” just at the peak of the electoral campaign in Gujarat. Aiyar, rebuking the prime minister, had said, “Mujhko lagta hai ki ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, isme koi sabhyata nahi hai. Aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai? (This shows the low-level mindset of the PM and one bereft of any manners. What is the need of doing such dirty politics on such an occasion).”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd