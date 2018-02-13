  • Associate Sponsor
  Mani Shankar Aiyar: 'I receive much more hatred in India than the love I receive in Pakistan'

Mani Shankar Aiyar: ‘I receive much more hatred in India than the love I receive in Pakistan’

Mani Shankar Aiyar also called for "uninterrupted and uninterruptible" talks between India and Pakistan to resolve longstanding issues. Pakistani news channel Geo News TV quoted him as saying that he regrets that New Delhi doesn't reciprocate Islamabad's push to resolve issues through dialogue.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 13, 2018 6:29 pm
Suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar is in Karachi to attend a literature festival. (Source: ANI)
Suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar Tuesday said he receives “much more hatred in India” than the love showered on him by people in Pakistan. Aiyar, who is in Karachi to attend a literature festival, claimed that people applaud him in Pakistan because he talks of peace.

“Thousands of people, whom I don’t know, hug me, wish me. I receive much more hatred in India than the love I receive in Pakistan. So I am happy to be here. They are clapping for me because I speak of peace,” Aiyar told ANI.

On Monday, he called for “uninterrupted and uninterruptible” talks between India and Pakistan to resolve longstanding issues.

Pakistani news channel Geo News TV quoted him as saying that he regrets that New Delhi doesn’t reciprocate Islamabad’s push to resolve issues through dialogue.

“And I am very proud and half very sad that this sentence of these three words has been accepted as Pakistan policy, but has not been accepted as Indian policy,” he was quoted as saying.

Aiyar was suspended by the Congress for “neech” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Gujarat Assembly elections campaign. Aiyar apologised for his statement and blamed his poor command over Hindi for the misunderstanding.

  1. B
    Babu
    Feb 13, 2018 at 6:49 pm
    That is because you, Mr Aiyar, are anti-Indian and love Pakistan.
    1. S
      Sri
      Feb 13, 2018 at 6:48 pm
      If you want indians to love you, you should remain in Karachi until you transform into a corpse -- there, you have it. You can be loved in both countries if you just permanently stay out of India.
      1. S
        Sri
        Feb 13, 2018 at 6:47 pm
        However, when it comes to pretending that you are some sort of nobility and look down on other Indians because they cannot speak good english like you, or cannot lick the boots of the Nehru Clan, you are not alone -- Chidambaram, Rahul, you and an entire class of despicable losers in the congress are the same. So it is quite unfair that you are being singled out among the crowd of toads in the congress party.
        1. Damodar Biswal
          Feb 13, 2018 at 6:45 pm
          Better accept Pakistan citizenship n be a close friend of Hafeez Sayeed. U do not deserve to be an Indian.
          1. S
            Sri
            Feb 13, 2018 at 6:45 pm
            Perhaps you should try not to be such an absolute piece of human garbage, that colludes with an enemy state and mocks the Indian victims of the terrorism of garbage, then maybe, just maybe, you would seem like less disgusting creep and scu.mbag.
