Mani Shankar Aiyar: ‘I receive much more hatred in India than the love I receive in Pakistan’

Suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar Tuesday said he receives “much more hatred in India” than the love showered on him by people in Pakistan. Aiyar, who is in Karachi to attend a literature festival, claimed that people applaud him in Pakistan because he talks of peace.
“Thousands of people, whom I don’t know, hug me, wish me. I receive much more hatred in India than the love I receive in Pakistan. So I am happy to be here. They are clapping for me because I speak of peace,” Aiyar told ANI.
On Monday, he called for “uninterrupted and uninterruptible” talks between India and Pakistan to resolve longstanding issues.
Pakistani news channel Geo News TV quoted him as saying that he regrets that New Delhi doesn’t reciprocate Islamabad’s push to resolve issues through dialogue.
“And I am very proud and half very sad that this sentence of these three words has been accepted as Pakistan policy, but has not been accepted as Indian policy,” he was quoted as saying.
Aiyar was suspended by the Congress for “neech” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Gujarat Assembly elections campaign. Aiyar apologised for his statement and blamed his poor command over Hindi for the misunderstanding.
