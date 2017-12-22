Mani Shankar Aiyar ignores question on Gujarat by reporter

Top News
The senior Congress leader who made healdines for his 'neech' remark against the prime minister was approached in Kolkata by a reporter.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 22, 2017 4:31 pm
mani shankar aiyar, kolkata, senior congress leader, neech remark, gujarat elections, indian express, narendra modi, indian media The senior Congress leader was in Kolkata when he was approached by a reporter. (Image- ANI)
Suspended from the party for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a neech aadmi during Gujarat poll campaign, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar was unresponsive on Friday when a reporter asked him a question over Gujarat elections. Aiyar, who was in Kolkata, ignored the poser by a reporter and kept reading a newspaper, even after the question was repeated.

Both Congress and BJP engaged in a political slugfest after he called the prime minister a ‘neech aadmi’ (low born). Aiyar was also criticised by his own party for the inappropriate adjective for the prime minister. He had to face a flak from across party lines for allegedly insulting the office of prime minister.

However, he had issued a clarifiaction in this regard saying that he was misunderstood. Despite a marked imrpovement by the Congress in Gujarat elections, political pundits have claimed Aiyar’s remark to be the Achilles’ heel of the party’s defeat.

The BJP won the Gujarat election for the 182-member assembly with a clear majority of 99 seats, while Congress claimed 77 seats.

  1. I
    Indian
    Dec 22, 2017 at 7:00 pm
    When Mr IYER who is a RAJYA SABHA MP of India is organising DINNER for PA-KI KASURI who was Foreign Minister to KARGIL BUTCHER MUSHARRAF, why should INDIAN SOLDIERS SACRIFICING their LIFE defending INDIANS from PA-KI JIHADIS?? ...................... Its a SHAME that Ex-PM, Ex-VP, Ex-Army Chief, Rajya Sabha MP etc are hosting PA-KI KASURI when he has been part of PA-KI JIHADI SPONSOR against India from 2002 to 2007 as Foreign Minister of PAK.
    (6)(2)
    1. Barb Dewyre
      Dec 22, 2017 at 5:57 pm
      Instead of neech aadmi he should have used the term “dusht aadmi”
      (8)(9)
      1. R
        RAJIBABA
        Dec 22, 2017 at 5:38 pm
        AIYAR is nothing but vicious JUNK YARD DOG
        (12)(14)
        1. A
          Ahsan Mohiuddin
          Dec 22, 2017 at 10:12 pm
          Yes, but the junk yard is " your" India. He was the s manager when India was a New car dealership
          (0)(0)
