Mani Shankar Aiyar ignores question on Gujarat by reporter

The senior Congress leader was in Kolkata when he was approached by a reporter. (Image- ANI) The senior Congress leader was in Kolkata when he was approached by a reporter. (Image- ANI)

Suspended from the party for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a neech aadmi during Gujarat poll campaign, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar was unresponsive on Friday when a reporter asked him a question over Gujarat elections. Aiyar, who was in Kolkata, ignored the poser by a reporter and kept reading a newspaper, even after the question was repeated.

Both Congress and BJP engaged in a political slugfest after he called the prime minister a ‘neech aadmi’ (low born). Aiyar was also criticised by his own party for the inappropriate adjective for the prime minister. He had to face a flak from across party lines for allegedly insulting the office of prime minister.

However, he had issued a clarifiaction in this regard saying that he was misunderstood. Despite a marked imrpovement by the Congress in Gujarat elections, political pundits have claimed Aiyar’s remark to be the Achilles’ heel of the party’s defeat.

The BJP won the Gujarat election for the 182-member assembly with a clear majority of 99 seats, while Congress claimed 77 seats.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd