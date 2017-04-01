Manhunt by Anand police to nab IRMA top official

Anand town police launched a manhunt on Friday to nab the director of Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), who is facing sexual harassment charges by a woman employee, after he failed to record his statement despite a notice issued on Thursday.

According to the sources, he has gone on a casual leave (CL), informing the institute through a text message.

Officials of IRMA told The Indian Express that they have received a mail from the director’s office that he was on CL on March 31 and April 3.The institute has appointed a faculty member to hold his charge in his absence.

Investigating officer N D Nakum, police sub inspector of Anand town, said, “Today (Friday) when we went to arrest the accused on the campus after he did not turn up to record his statement, we found him absconding. We are tracking his mobile location.”

Anand Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh said, “The accused is not cooperating with us in the investigation. We will catch him soon.”

The woman had lodged an FIR on Tuesday.

