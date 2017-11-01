Congress president Sonia Gandhi condemns New York terror attack

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File) Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack in New York and called for a sustained global effort to combat terrorism. Terming it as an unacceptable act of “brutal” terror against innocent citizens, she said, “Our heart goes out to the families of those who have lost their family members.” Sonia Gandhi said that India wages a battle against the menace of terrorism every day and has made innumerable sacrifices in this battle, and called for a global effort to combat terror.

“The New York attack is once again a stark reminder that the international community should work towards a concerted and sustained fight against the global network of terror,” she said in a statement.

