Mangaluru heavy rain: Cyclone Mekunu hits coastal Karnataka; several areas flooded, NDRF on alert

As the Cyclone Mekunu hit coastal parts of Karnataka, heavy downpour lashed Mangaluru and its surrounding areas. Continuous rain since Sunday has inundated low-lying areas and has thrown life out of gear in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Schools are closed today and fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea.

The Home Ministry has reviewed the situation and has rushed additional teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) to assist the local administration is rescue efforts. Residents in Mangaluru said that it was an “unforeseen rainfall” and that such a situation was not witnessed in the area in the past few decades.

As heavy rain pounded the twin coastal districts, water entered factories and buildings, caused street clogging and blocked the vehicular traffic. Strong winds also uprooted trees and electrical poles. About 130 buildings, including houses, were partially or fully damaged in the rains in the last two days in Udupi district, district administration sources said. The total loss was estimated at Rs 51.37 lakh.

Rainwater also flooded the Padil underbridge, where many vehicles are still stuck. A house under construction collapsed at Pumpwell and Kuthar junction was surrounded by water. Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks were the most affected, while rainfall was scarce in Puttur, Sullia, and Belthangady taluks in the district, the sources said.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy took stock of the situation on Tuesday and directed the Deputy Commissioner to take assistance from the Coast Guard to rescue people if such situation arises. The Chief Minister also instructed him to take necessary precautionary steps to mitigate severe damages and prevent loss of lives, said a press release from CMO.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also ensured assistance to people in Karnataka. “I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected by heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka. Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas,” he wrote on Twitter.

Former chief minister and BJP leader Yeddyurappa also asked people to stay indoors. “My thoughts are with all those affected by the incessant rain in #Mangaluru region. I pray for your safety and well being. Centre has assured all possible support in mitigating the situation due to heavy rains. I request the fishermen to not venture out in the sea,” he wrote on Twitter.

