Mangaluru Police says will arrest those who carry out bike rally in the city

Police security detail increased before the bike rally organised by BJP Yuva Morcha. (source: Twitter/ANI) Police security detail increased before the bike rally organised by BJP Yuva Morcha. (source: Twitter/ANI)

The Mangaluru Police Commissioner on Thursday said that the force would not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha to carry out a bike rally in the city and will arrest those who ignore the police order. The youth wing of the saffron party will on Thursday carry out a motorcycle rally ‘Mangalore Chalo’ in Karnataka’s Mangaluru to protest the alleged killings of the Hindu activists in the coastal districts of the state.

“We will not allow the rally. We will prevent them from going ahead; if they carry out rally from here, we will arrest them,” T.R. Suresh, the Mangaluru Police Commissioner, told ANI. Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up near the Jyothi circle to ward off any untoward incident.

The rally that began from the Freedom Park in capital Bengaluru on September 5 will reach Mangaluru on Thursday. The Karnataka police, earlier on September 5, arrested more than 300 BJP workers to stop them from converging in Mangaluru to carry out the ‘Mangalore Chalo’ rally. The saffron party workers, who participated in the rally, were detained by the police before the protest even began.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App